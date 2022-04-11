County club Durham to have a word with James Franklin over Yuzvendra Chahal's allegations

Yuzvendra Chahal recently revealed that he was physically harassed when he was part of the Mumbai Indians team.

In an incident which took place in 2011, Chahal said James Franklin and Andrew Symonds had tied his legs and hands and also taped his mouth, before forgetting about him for an entire night.

This was apart from the "more serious" allegation where he said a “drunk” cricketer, whom he doesn't wish to name, had hung him from the 15th floor.

Franklin is currently the head coach of Couty side Durham. The club said they will have a word with him “privately” in this regard.

"We are aware of recent news reports surrounding an incident in 2011 which name a member of our staff," Durham said in a statement to ESPNcricinfo.

"As with any matters involving employees, the club will speak privately with all parties involved to determine the facts."

Franklin, who was part of Mumbai Indians squad from 2011 to 2013, was appointed Durham coach in early 2019.

“It happened in 2011, when Mumbai Indians won the Champions League. We were in Chennai. He (Symonds) had had a lot of 'fruit juice'. I don't know what he was thinking, but he and James Franklin got together and tied my hands and legs and said, 'no, you've to open'. They were so lost that they taped my mouth and forgot about me completely during the party.

"Then they all left and, in the morning, someone came to clean (the room) and saw me, and called a few others and untied me," Chahal had said in the podcast.

He also revealed that none of them ever apologised for their act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 06:40 PM IST