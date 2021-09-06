Watch Video: Ravi Shastri under 14-day quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19

India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two members of the support staff in the confirmatory RT-PCR tests, ruling them out of the team's fifth and final Test against England in Manchester this week.

The 59-year-old Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) on Sunday and on Monday, his RT-PCR test report confirmed the infection.

Three support staff members -- Bharath Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel -- were also isolated after being deemed his close contacts.

It is learnt that Arun and Sridhar have tested positive among the three and will remain in isolation for at least the next 10 days. The fifth and final Test is scheduled to start on September 10.

"After testing positive in two lateral flow test, Shastri has also returned a positive result in RT-PCR test. He has mild symptoms like sore throat. He will undergo 10 days of isolation," a BCCI source informed PTI on conditions of anonymity.

"Since the Test match starts on September 10, Shastri will not be accompanying the team as his isolation period will only get over after the last Test gets over," the source said.

Even Patel won't be travelling to Manchester for the final game but that was pre-decided.

