Ravi Shastri tests positive for COVID-19, three other team India support staff isolated

Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday evening, BCCI said in a press release.

"The BCCI medical team has isolated Ravi Shastri, Head Coach, Mr B. Arun, Bowling Coach, Mr R. Sridhar, Fielding Coach and Mr Nitin Patel, Physiotherapist as a precautionary measure after Mr Shastri’s lateral flow test returned positive last evening", BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI informed that the isolated members have undergone RT-PCR tests and will remain in the team hotel until confirmation from medical team.

"The remaining members of the Team India contingent underwent two Lateral Flow Tests – one last night and another this morning. The members upon returning negative COVID reports were allowed to proceed for Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Test at The Oval", BCCI said.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma scored a gritty 127 while Cheteshwar Pujara contributed an useful 61 in India's commendable second innings score of 270 for 3 against England at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test on Saturday.

India now have a lead of 171 runs with two days of play left and skipper Virat Kohli (22 batting) at the crease with Ravindra Jadeja (9 batting).



Published on: Sunday, September 05, 2021, 03:47 PM IST