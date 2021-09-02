India vs England 4th Test match: Woakes wreaks havoc; Bumrah strikes early blows sending openers back, after India were bundled out for 191

Oval: Back in the side England's seamer, Chris Woakes wrecked the Indian batting with four wickets, as the visitors were bundled out for 191 on the first day of the 4th Test, at the Oval here on Thursday.

But, Jasprit Bumrah struck early blows taking two wickets as the match was evenly poised as England were 45 for two. Dawid Malan (22) with skipper Joes Root was on 18, at the time of going to the press.

Ollie Robinson took three wickets while James Anderson and Craig Overton returned with one wicket each.

The five-match Test series between hangs at 1-1 after the high of an inspirational Indian triumph at the Lord’s was followed by back-to-back batting debacles at Headingley. In the fourth Test at The Oval, India were bundled for 191 in their first innings on the first day of action on Thursday.

Virat Kohli hit his 27th Test fifty while Shardul Thakur saved India the blushes with a sensational 57 off 36 balls in the final session. England produced another top-class bowling effort after winning the toss with Chris Woakes taking four wickets and Ollie Robinson taking three. In reply, the hosts were restricted to 53 for three at stumps after the loss of their in-form captain Joe Root.

Resuming the third and final session at 122 for six, India lost the wicket of Rishabh Pant (9) pretty early on as the left-handed batsman went for a big shot off the bowling of Chris Woakes, but he only managed to hand a simple catch to Moeen Ali.

Shardul Thakur then joined hands with Umesh Yadav and the former played a counter-attacking inning and England was left searching for answers. Shardul brought up his half-century off just 31 balls in the 60th over and all of a sudden, India gained an upper hand.

Shardul's (57) knock finally came to an end in the 61st over as he was sent back to the pavilion by Woakes and the eighth wicket partnership of 63 runs came to an end. In the end, the visitors were bowled out for 191.

Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, and Ajinkya Rahane lost their wickets as England further tightened their grip in the second session. At the tea break, India's score read 122/6 with Rishabh Pant (4*) and Shardul Thakur (4*) unbeaten at the crease.

Kohli and Jadeja added 15 more runs before Jadeja (10) was sent back to the pavilion by Chris Woakes. Jadeja poked at a delivery bowled outside off and he handed a simple catch to Joe Root.

ScoreBoard

India 1st Innings

R Sharma c Bairstow b Woakes........11

KL Rahul lbw b Robinson..................17

C Pujara c Bairstow b Anderson.........4

V Kohli c Bairstow b Robinson 50

R Jadeja c Root b Woakes...............10

A Rahane c Ali b Overton.................14

R Pant c Ali b Woakes.......................9

S Thakur lbw b Woakes...................57

U Yadav c Bairstow b Robinson......10

J Bumrah run out (Burns).................0

M Siraj not out...................................1

Extras: (lb-8).................................... 8

Total (61.3 overs)......................... 191

FoW: 1-28, 2-28, 3-39, 4-69, 5-105, 6-117, 7-127, 8-190, 9-190

Bowling: J Anderson 14-3-41-1, O Robinson 17.3-9-38-3, C Woakes 15-6-55-4, C Overton 15-2-49-1

England 1st innings

R Burns b Bumrah.............................5

H Hameed c Pant b Bumrah...............0

D Malan not out............................... 26

J Root b Yadav............................... 21

C Overton not out.............................. 1

Total (17 overs).......................... 53-3

FoW: 1-5, 2-6, 3-52

Bowling: U Yadav 6-1-15-1, J Bumrah 6-2-15-2, S Thakur 3-1-11-0. M Siraj 2-0-12-0

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 11:57 PM IST