Watch Video: Mumbai racer Jehan Daruvala completes over 130 laps at Silverstone in McLaren F1 car

India's race driver Jehan Daruvala has made a successful Formula One test debut this week with world championship-winning team McLaren, with the 23-year-old driving the Woking-based team's 2021 race-winning challenger -- the MCL35M -- at the British Grand Prix venue Silverstone.

The test was Jehan's first in a Formula One machine and he chalked up over 130 laps combined over the two days -- Tuesday and Wednesday -- over twice the distance F1 drivers will cover during next weekend's British Grand Prix.

He is now eligible for a Formula One super licence.

Jehan currently races with Italian team Prema in the Formula 2 championship, the feeder series that sits one step below Formula One, and is third in the overall standings. The Red Bull-backed racer, who remains a part of the Red Bull Junior Team, is a three-time F2 winner and has scored 12 podiums in the category, including five top-three finishes from six rounds this season alone.

He is aiming to become the first Indian to win the Formula 2 title this season and only the third racer from the country to race in Formula One.