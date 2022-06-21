Mumbai racer Jehan Daruvala to get first test in F1 car with world championship-winning McLaren Formula 1 team

Jehan Daruvala |

Mumbai Falcons is proud to announce that Indian racer Jehan Daruvala will take part in a test with world championship-winning team McLaren this week in their 2021 Formula 1 car.

Jehan will drive the MCL35M car at the Silverstone circuit in England.

The test will give Jehan, who is currently third in the Formula 2 standings, his first taste of driving a Formula 1 car. It marks an important step in his aim to become only the third Indian to race in Formula 1.

Jehan continues to remain a part of the Red Bull Junior Team which he became part of in 2020.

“I’m incredibly grateful to be getting this opportunity. Testing in Formula 1 is extremely limited and opportunities like these are not easy to come by, especially with a championship-winning team like McLaren." Jehan said.

"It will be my first experience in a Formula 1 car, which I’m sure will be special. The support that I have received from the Red Bull Junior Team, my family and sponsors like Mumbai Falcons, coupled with this opportunity that McLaren have given me will enable me to prepare myself better to achieve my childhood dream of competing in Formula 1.”