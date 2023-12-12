Watch Video: Captain KL Rahul Puts In The Hard Yards In Training Ahead Of South Africa ODIs, Trolls Jasprit Bumrah

KL Rahul training hard ahead of South Africa ODIs | Credits: Instagram/KL Rahul

Team India batter KL Rahul was putting hard yards during the training session in Mumbai for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa, slated to take place on December 17.

The wicketkeeper-batter was focusing on charging and running in order to be charged up for the important tour of South Africa. In the video released by KL Rahul, he can be seen training hard and batting in the nets following a little run.

Rahul was joined by Jasprit Bumrah at the training nets. He can be seen getting engaged in a banter with India pacer, taking a cheeky dig at him by saying that the fast bowler's job is difficult compared to batting.

KL Rahul predicted correctly that Bumrah would say this to him.

Bumrah said, “Your job is easier, to bat, hide behind a bat.”

Rahul was thrilled to get his prediction right and said, “What did I tell you, did I call this or no?!"

KL Rahul will return to action to lead in ODIs against Proteas

KL Rahul has been rested for the T20I series against South Africa and will return to action to lead the Men in Blue in the three-match ODI series at Rainbow nation.

With Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah having been rested ahead of the Test series and Hardik Pandya yet to recuperate from ankle injury, Rahul has been given the task to lead the team in ODIs.

Rahul is in impressive form

KL Rahul has been in a good form ever since his return to competitive cricket in Asia Cup 2023 following injury lay off.

The wicketkeeper-batter marked his comeback with a scintillating century against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. He scored an unbeaten 111 off 106 balls and shared a 233-run partnership for the third wicket for Virat Kohli (122* off 94 balls) to post a solid total of 356/2 on the board.

In India's opening match against Australia in the World Cup 2023, Rahul played an unbeaten knock of 97 off 115 balls to help India chase the target of 200 after an early collapse.