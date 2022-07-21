Watch Video: India players train indoors ahead of 1st ODI against West Indies

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team for the ODIs against West Indies had to turn to indoor nets ahead of the opening match of the three-match series starting on Friday, as rain lashed Trinidad on the eve of the match.

In a video tweeted by the BCCI on Thursday, the Indian board reported on the indoor nets as the final practice session had to be cancelled because of rain.

"Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies. Here's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia's first net session in Trinidad," the BCCI tweeted.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have all been rested.

With so many big names absent from the squad, the Indian selectors will test the likes of batsmen Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, who along with all-rounder Deepak Hooda are expected to come to the fore.

The Indian team had flown to Trinidad from the United Kingdom which is experiencing its hottest summer and landed on a rainy Caribbean island. So, the team management decided to use the indoor facilities to tune up for the upcoming games.