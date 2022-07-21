'He deserves a look in': Wasim Jaffer backs Ruturaj Gaikwad to open for India against WI in 1st ODI

India's Ruturaj Gaikwad | Pic: ANI

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer insists young opener Ruturaj Gaikwad should open alongside captain Shikhar Dhawan in the three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Gaikwad, who is one of the openers with Dhawan and Shubman GiIl in the India ODI squad, is likely to make his debut in the 50-over format in the Caribbean.

Jaffer highlighted Ruturaj’s impressive List A record as an opener. The Maharashtra batsman has scored 3284 runs at an average of 54.73 and a strike rate of 100.09 in 64 List A games.

"I think Ruturaj should make his ODI debut and open with Shikhar in the WI series. Ruturaj scored four tons in five innings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, deserves a look in. Also, the left-right combo stays. #WIvIND," Jaffer tweeted.

Gaikwad was the leading run-scorer in the 2021-22 Vijay Hazare Trophy, smashing 603 runs in five matches at an average of 150.75 and a strike rate of 112.92.

Dhawan, who plays only the ODI format, will lead India for the second time in his career with regular captain Rohit Sharma rested from the series.

Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have also been rested.