Watch Video: India players celebrate historic semi-final win over Denmark in Thomas Cup badminton

Indian men's badminton team scripted history on Friday as they triumphed over Denmark in a hard-fought semi-final to make it to the finals of the prestigious Thomas Cup for the first time ever.

India are now assured of at least a silver and will play Indonesia in the final.

India has entered the final of the Thomas Cup for the first time since the tournament began 73 years back.

In the first match, India's Lakshya Sen took on famous Denmark player Viktor Axelsen. The Danish player lived up to his reputation and World Number 9 Sen found the going tough eventually losing in straight games 21-13, 21-13.

In the doubles encounter, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated Denmark's Kim Astrup and Mathias Christiansen.

Former World No. 1 Srikanth Kidambi took on Anders Antonsen. The Indian fought back in the decider and clinched the match 21-15 to put India ahead 2-1 in the gripping tie.

In the fourth match, the Indian duo of Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan battled it out against Anders Skaarup Rasmussen and Frederik Sogaard and lost 21-14, 21-13.

In the all-important fifth match, HS Prannoy delivered by beating Rasmus Gemke and give a memorable 3-2 win to India.

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 09:09 AM IST