'What a moment': Sachin Tendulkar hails Indian men's badminton team for assuring first-ever medal in Thomas Cup

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has lauded the Indian men’s badminton team on their historic 3-2 win over five-time champions Malaysia in a thrilling see-saw Thomas Cup quarter-final in Bangkok on Thursday.

With this win, India assured their first-ever medal in the team event. The men’s team will face Denmark in the semi-finals and are confirmed of a bronze medal.

The Master Blaster took to social media to heap praise on the shuttlers for their historic feat.

“What a moment for Indian Badminton! Congratulations to the team for winning over Malaysia and entering the semifinals of the Thomas Cup, assuring a medal! Well done K Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Lakshya Sen,” Tendulkar tweeted with the picture of the men’s team.

Earlier, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu fought hard before losing to Ratchanok Intanon as the Indian women's badminton team crashed out of the Uber Cup Finals after being drubbed 0-3 by Thailand in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 04:37 PM IST