Sports

Updated on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

Watch video: India cricketers Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan grove to Arabic Kuthu song

FPJ Web Desk
Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan | Photo: Twitter

Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan | Photo: Twitter

Team India cricketers Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan recently shook their legs to the tune of Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay’s song Arabic Kuthu from the movie Beast.

Iyer and Khan both perfectly grooved to the hook step of the song in an Instagram video shared by the all-rounder. He captioned the video: “Getting it right in Take 1..Arabic Kuthu with @aavi.khan…#attitudeadjustment #arabickuthu #halamathihabibo...Vc @harpreetsbrar95 and @ishankishan23."

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 12:11 PM IST