Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh’s interview praising Arsenal goes viral after Liverpool thump Gunners 2-0

Bollywood heartthrob and Arsenal fan Ranveer Singh’s interview where he talks about Arsenal beating Liverpool went viral on Thursday after the Reds won their Premier League encounter 2-0.

Ranveer Singh is in the United Kingdom currently, enjoying some quality football. He has been watching a number of English Premier League football games on his UK trip, and also mingling with the likes of Bella Hadid.

In the video, Ranveer predicts the possible outcome of the match — a 1-0 victory for Arsenal. So when Liverpool won the match and closed the gap at the top of the points table, netizens started sharing the video, trolling him.

Published on: Thursday, March 17, 2022, 03:07 PM IST