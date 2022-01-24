Watch Video: Daniel Sams takes a flying catch to dismiss Alex Carey in BBL playoffs

Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams defied the rules of gravity after he pulled off a stunning catch in the deep during the Big Bash League (BBL) playoff game between the Sydney Thunder and the Adelaide Strikers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

During the 5th over of the Strikers' inning, wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey tried to go for a big shot after Tanveer Sangha had given the ball a lot of air. Carey did make a good connection but, Sams, standing at deep mid-wicket, took some quick steps and then flew towards his left side to claim an absolute stunner.

However, the former RCB and Delhi Capitals cricketer gave a "subdued reaction", having dropped an easier catch few moments ago.

Watch Video Here:

Don't let his subdued reaction fool you. Daniel Sams makes up for his earlier drop with a hanger in the deep!



A BKT Golden Moment | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/7hCV5VxxK0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 23, 2022

The Strikers had won the toss and opted to bat first against the Thunder in the first playoff game.

They were off to a flying start with Carey and Matt Short contributing 41 runs in the first 4.2 overs.

While Carey got out for 23, Short and Ian Cockbain continued to pile runs for Strikers, adding 50 for the next wicket.

Jason Sangha dismissed Short (39) but Cockbain continued his attack, smashing a 38-ball 65 as the Striker managed to post an impressive total of 184 for six in 20 overs.

In reply, the Thunder could only manage 178 for six and fell short by six runs. Sangha and Alex Ross hit quick fifties for the Thunder but it was not enough to take the Sydney based based outfit over the line .

Matthew Mott (1/28) and Peter Siddle (2/41) starred with the ball for the Strikers.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 10:45 AM IST