Watch Video: Bollywood star Anil Kapoor pays tribute to Rajasthan Royals’ great Shane Warne ahead of Mumbai Indians tie

Bollywood star Anil Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to former Australian great Shane Warne, who led Rajasthan Royals to the IPL title in the inaugural edition in 15 years ago in 2008, ahead of their match against Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday, April 30.

Warne left the cricketing world in a shock when he passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 52 on March 4 at the Koh Samui Island in Thailand.

In a video posted by the Rajasthan Royals’ Twitter handle, the veteran actor called Warne a charismatic personality.

“To be honest with you, I’ve just seen him on the TV and on the field, but unfortunately, I could never meet him personally. But he was very charismatic, he was one of the greatest leg-spinners in the world. I remember very disctinly when IPL had started, and he was captaining Rajasthan Royals and they won the first title and that is really etched in my memory. With his beautiful hair, and the way he captained the team. Nobody expected Rajasthan Royals to win the IPL. And of course, thanks to him. We miss him. I think the world of cricket and cricketers all over the world, and fans of cricket very much miss Shane Warne. I think he’s gone too quickly. May his soul rest in peace. He’ll always live in our memories, Shane Warne,” Kapoor said.

The match against Mumbai Indians will be played at the venue where Warne inspired Rajasthan to win IPL 2008 with a three-wicket victory against Chennai Super Kings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ Shane Warne to be honoured by Rajasthan Royals as players will wear custom shirts dedicated to the...

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 06:47 PM IST