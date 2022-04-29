Shane Warne to be honoured by Rajasthan Royals as players will wear custom shirts dedicated to the spin wizard

Rajasthan Royals will celebrate the life of the late, great Shane Warne when they play Mumbai Indians in the IPL on Saturday.

Former Australia leg-spinner Warne, who passed away at the age of 52 on March 4, coached and captained Rajasthan to victory in the inaugural IPL in 2008.

Rajasthan's players, including England's Jos Buttler and India's Ravichandran Ashwin, will wear the initials SW23 on their shirt collars as a tribute to Warne.

Warne donned the No 23 during his playing days in honour of his childhood hero, Australian rules footballer Dermott Brereton.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 07:44 PM IST