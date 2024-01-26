Watch: Team India's Batter Rinku Singh's Father Distributing LPG Cylinder In UP; Video Goes Viral

Rinku Singh with his father | Credits: Twitter

Team India's batter Rinku Singh has emerged as one of the rising talents ever since making his debut in Indian jersey last year. The 23-year-old was first shot to fame with his incredible performances in the last IPL season, where he emerged as highest run-getter for Kolkata Knight Riders with 474 runs in 14 matches.

However, Rinku Singh's rise to the top was full of struggles and hardships as he come from humble family in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. He used to help his father, Khanchandra Singh to deliver LPG cylinders. Despite Rinku's early success in his career, his father continues to deliver cylinders.

This can be evidenced by the recent video that went viral on social media, where Rinku Singh's father can be seen distributing LPG cylinder in his hometown of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh.