IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Rahmanullah Gurbaz Catches A Sleeping Rinku Singh By Surprise During Flight Journey; Watch

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Rinku Singh. | (Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan and Kolkata Knight Riders keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz surprised his IPL teammate Rinku Singh during a flight journey from Mohali to Indore ahead of the second T20I on Sunday. Gurbaz shared the video of the same on Instagram as Rinku seemed to be in deep sleep and was caught by surprise in the process.

Gurbaz and Rinku have been playing alongside another since IPL 2023 and have been retained by the celebrated franchise ahead of this year's edition. Gurbaz, one of the promising opening batters, had an underwhelming IPL 2023, managing 227 runs in 11 matches at 20.64. Rinku, meanwhile, experienced a breakout season, mustering 474 runs in 14 matches at 59.25, striking at 149.53.

Gurbaz kept wickets in the opening game in Mohali against India, but could not deliver with the bat as per expectations, managing 23 off 28 deliveries.