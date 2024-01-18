 IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: 'Masterclass In Learning, Fun & Entertainment' - Rinku Singh Enjoys Batting With Indian Skipper Rohit Sharma
Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh carrying on India's batting | Credits: Instagram/Rinku Singh

Team India's new batting sensation Rinku Singh expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to bat alongside skipper Rohit Sharma during the third and final T20I of the series against Afghanistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

Rinku Singh emerged as one of the star performers in India's thrilling 2nd Super Over win against Afghanistan. The 24-year-old shone with the bat again as he played a brilliant innings of 69 off 39 balls at a strike rate of 176 .92 to help India post 212/4 on the board.

Rinku walked out to bat when India were reeling at 22/4 and formed a brilliant unbeaten 190-run partnership with Rohit Sharma (121* off 69 balls) to keep the hosts' batting sailing.

After the dramatic 2nd Super Over win, Rinku Singh took his Instagram and hailed Team India skipper, calling it as a learning curve for him to watch his explosive shots from non-striker's end.

"Every moment in the middle with @rohitsharma45 bhaiya is a masterclass in learning, fun and entertainment. Series win vibes.” Rinku captioned alongside pictures of him with Rohit Sharma on Instragram.

The Men in Blue clean swept Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series after the winner of the third T20I was decided in the 2nd Super Over. After posting 212/4 on the board, India failed to defend the total as Afghanistan levelled the score at the end of their innings. The first Super Over ended in tie before Ravi Bishnoi held his nerves to take two wickets to help the hosts win in 2nd Super Over.

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Rinku Singh Tonk 36 Runs Off 20th Over; Watch
