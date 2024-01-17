 IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Rinku Singh Tonk 36 Runs Off 20th Over; Watch
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Rinku Singh Tonk 36 Runs Off 20th Over; Watch

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Rinku Singh Tonk 36 Runs Off 20th Over; Watch

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh blasted 36 runs off the 20th over of the innings in the 3rd T20I between India and Afghanistan.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 09:22 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India picked the bones out of Karim Janat's bowling in the 20th over of the innings in the ongoing 3rd T20I against Afghanistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh joined forces to hit the right-arm seamer for 36 runs in the over, including a six off a no-ball.

Rohit, who completed a century in the 19th over, chalked up a boundary in the first ball over square leg region. The 2nd delivery saw the veteran opener smash a full toss in the slot as the ball hit the roof of the Chinnaswamy before landing back on the field. With Janat having overstepped, Rohit smashed another six off the wide long-on, followed by a single to give the strike to Rinku. The following three deliveries from Janat disappeared into the stands over the leg-side to make it five maximums in the over.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Rinku Singh Tonk 36 Runs Off 20th Over; Watch

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Rinku Singh Tonk 36 Runs Off 20th Over; Watch

'...Ek To 2 Zero Ho Gaya Hai': Rohit Sharma Miffed With Umpire For Denying Him First Run Of Series...

'...Ek To 2 Zero Ho Gaya Hai': Rohit Sharma Miffed With Umpire For Denying Him First Run Of Series...

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live: Super Over To Be Played As Gulbadin Naib Scores Breathtaking Half-Century

IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I Live: Super Over To Be Played As Gulbadin Naib Scores Breathtaking Half-Century

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024: CCMT Emerges As Top Fundraising Trust With ₹7.6 Crore Collection For...

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024: CCMT Emerges As Top Fundraising Trust With ₹7.6 Crore Collection For...

ICC T20I Rankings: Axar Patel And Yashasvi Jaiswal Surge After Their Recent Outings

ICC T20I Rankings: Axar Patel And Yashasvi Jaiswal Surge After Their Recent Outings