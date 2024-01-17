IND vs AFG, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma And Rinku Singh Tonk 36 Runs Off 20th Over; Watch

Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India picked the bones out of Karim Janat's bowling in the 20th over of the innings in the ongoing 3rd T20I against Afghanistan at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh joined forces to hit the right-arm seamer for 36 runs in the over, including a six off a no-ball.

Rohit, who completed a century in the 19th over, chalked up a boundary in the first ball over square leg region. The 2nd delivery saw the veteran opener smash a full toss in the slot as the ball hit the roof of the Chinnaswamy before landing back on the field. With Janat having overstepped, Rohit smashed another six off the wide long-on, followed by a single to give the strike to Rinku. The following three deliveries from Janat disappeared into the stands over the leg-side to make it five maximums in the over.