WATCH: Sri Lanka All-Rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Gets Emotional, Breaks Down At Younger Sister's Wedding

A video of Hasaranga breaking down in tears is going viral on social media in which his sister can been seen taking blessings from the Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer before hugging him and getting emotional herself.

A brother and sister share a special bond and it was visible in the video as well as both Hasaranga and his sister hugged each other started weeping with other guests and family members watching.

He also blessed his sister's soon-to-be husband in the video.

Hasaranga finished his professional commitments in the Lanka Premier League before getting his sister married.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Hasaranga hits purple patch ahead of Asia Cup 2023

He was in superb form in the LPL 2023 where his all-rounder brilliance helped B-Love Kandy clinch their maiden title in the tournament.

Hasaranga finished as the highest run-scorer and wicket-taker in the tournament. He amassed 279 runs at an average of over 34 and took 19 wickets at 10.73 from 10 games that he played for the team.

Sri Lanka will be hoping that he carrier this white-ball form into the upcoming Asia Cup 2023 which starts later this month.

Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on August 31 before taking on Afghanistan in their second Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on September 5.

Sri Lanka will be co-hosting the tournament along with Pakistan.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)