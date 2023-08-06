WATCH: Sixes Galore As Cheteshwar Pujara Hits Unbeaten 106 For Sussex vs Northamptonshire In One-Day Cup

Indian Test star Cheteshwar Pujara once showcased his skills in white-ball cricket in the English County season as he smashed a quick fire century for Sussex in the ongoing One-Day Cup match against Northamptonshire on Sunday.

Pujara remained unbeaten on 106 off 119 balls with four boundaries and a couple of sixes to help Sussex post 240 for 7 in 50 overs.

The veteran batter was the only major contributor for Sussex while the rest struggled to convert their starts into big scores.

Pujara on the road to redemption

The 35-year-old was dropped from the Indian Test squad for the West Indies tour this year after a forgettable outing during the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia in June.

But all hopes of a comeback are surely not lost for Pujara, who has fought his way back into the Test squad earlier as well.

Pujara has undoubtedly been the heart of the Test side, especially starring in two Test series victories in Australia and scoring some crucial runs against them.

The right-handed batter scored 521 runs in 4 Tests against Australia in the 2018-19 leg, followed by 271 runs in the 2020-21 leg in as many games to defeat the hosts Down Under.