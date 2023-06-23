Snubbed Test Batter Cheteshwar Pujara To Play In Duleep Trophy

Cheteshwar Pujara. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Snubbed Indian Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara will turn up for West Zone in the upcoming edition of the Duleep Trophy, starting on June 28th. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) dropped the Saurashtra batter from the 17-man squad for the two-Test series against the West Indies next month. The board has effectively started the transition ahead of the next WTC cycle.

The 35-year-old had a forgettable outing in the WTC final against Australia at the Kennington Oval, managing scores of 14 and 27 in the marquee event. The likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad now have a chance of staking their claim for the No. 3 spot.

Pujara has undoubtedly been the heart of the Test side, especially starring in two Test series victories in Australia and scoring some crucial runs against them. The right-handed batter scored 521 runs in 4 Tests against Australia in the 2018-19 leg, followed by 271 runs in the 2020-21 leg in as many games to defeat the hosts Down Under.

Ajinkya Rahane reinstated as the vice-captain of the Test team:

The another major talking point from the Test squad is how Ajinkya Rahane has reclaimed his vice-captaincy after returning to the Test side in the WTC final. The right-hander was the top run-scorer in the WTC final aat the Kennington Oval with 89 and 46 as India lost by 209 runs.

The three uncapped players selected are Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Mukesh Kumar. Jaiswal has amassed 1845 runs in 15 first-class matches at 80.21 with 9 centuries. Gaikwad, who has featured in 10 limited-overs matches for India, has scored 1941 runs in 28 first-class games at 42.19 with 6 tons.

Right-arm pacer Mukesh Kumar, who has earned selection in the ODI squad as well, has bagged 149 scalps in 39 games at 21.55 with six five-wicket hauls. India's tour of the West Indies will start with the Test series on July 12th in Dominica.