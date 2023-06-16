 'Played A Part In Us Getting There': Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up On WTC Final Snub
'Played A Part In Us Getting There': Ravichandran Ashwin Opens Up On WTC Final Snub

Ravichandran Ashwin wasn't picked in the Indian team's playing XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia. He has now broken silence on the snub.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 09:17 AM IST
Top-ranked Test bowler, Ravichandran Ashwin, was not included in the playing XI of the Indian team for the World Test Championship final against Australia. Many believed that Ashwin's absence from the team was a major factor in India's defeat in the final match. As someone who is highly self-critical, the off-spinner expressed his thoughts on the heartbreaking decision made by the team management and acknowledged his desire to have been part of the title-deciding game.

Ashwin rues missed opportunity

During an interview with the Indian Express, Ashwin revealed that he had a strong desire to participate in the final, considering the role he played in helping the team reach that stage. He expressed his disappointment at not being selected for such a crucial match, indicating his eagerness to contribute to the team's success in the championship.

"It's a hard question to answer, right? Because we are standing right after the WTC Final. I would have loved to play because I have played a part in us getting there. Even in the last final I got four wickets and bowled really well," he said.

Denies perception of mediocre overseas performances

When asked about the scrutiny regarding his performances overseas, Ravichandran Ashwin stated that his displays in foreign conditions have been exceptional since the 2018-19 season.

"Ever since 2018-19, my bowling overseas has been fantastic, and I have managed to win games for the team. I am looking at it as a captain or coach, and I'm just talking in hindsight, in their defence. So the last time when we were in England, it was 2-2 with a drawn Test and they would have felt 4 pacers and 1 spinner is the combination in England. That is what they might have thought going into the final. The problem is for a spinner to come into play, it must be the fourth innings. The fourth innings is a very crucial facet, and for us to be able to put that amount of runs so the spinner can come into play, it's completely a mindset thing," said the veteran spinner.

Blocking out the noise

Ashwin, emphasised that he pays little attention to the opinions of others, as he is his own harshest critic.

"To look inwards and say, 'okay, somebody is judging me is foolishness'. I think I'm not at the stage of my career to think what others are thinking of me. I know what I am capable of. If I'm not good at something, I'll be my first best critic. And I will work on it and I'm not someone who will sit on my laurels. I've never been made that way. So to think of who's judging me is immaterial," the Tamil Nadu-born spinner said.

