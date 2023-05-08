Watch: Shardul Thakur mimics KKR owner Shahrukh Khan while taking a series of catches during IPL practice

Shardul Thakur. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur was spotted in a never-before-seen avatar on Monday ahead of the clash against the Punjab Kings on Monday. The Palghar-born cricketer was seen imitating the team proprietor and Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.

Shardul Thakur's antics during a practice session:

The clip posted by the Kolkata Knight Riders' official handle shows Thakur catching the ball with various poses, including while talking on the phone. The last of the eight catches is when the 31-year-old all-rounder mimicks Shahrukh Khan's renowned pose. The post was captioned:

"Presenting @shardul_thakur in a never seen before avatar 😎😎 Wait till the end to watch something special 👑 @iamsrk do you approve of Lord’s style? 😉 #TATAIPL | @kkriders ."

Shardul Thakur has blown hot and cold in IPL 2023:

Meanwhile, the Indian all-rounder hasn't been at his best in IPL 2023 and is yet to deliver a decisive performance this year. Thakur has taken only four wickets in seven matches at 40 apiece while maintaining an economy rate of 10.79.

With the bat, Thakur has managed 109 runs at 18.17, but is striking at a monstrous 178.69. The 31-year-old played an integral role in KKR's victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Eden Gardens, smashing 68 after walking in to bat at 89-5. His partnership with Rinku Singh lifted the hosts to 204 in 20 overs. Later, Thakur grabbed figures of 2-0-15-1 to deliver an 81-run win.

Overall, KKR's performances have been inconsistent and are currently eighth in the standings with four wins in ten matches.