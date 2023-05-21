Watch: Sachin Tendulkar and Muthiah Muralidaran catch up before MI-SRH IPL 2023 clash

Sachin Tendulkar and Muthiah Muralidaran catch up. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Ahead of the crucial IPL 2023 contest between the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad, two legends were captured in a clip having a conversation. Mumbai Indians' mentor Sachin Tendulkar and SRH's spin-bowling coach Muthiah Muralidaran caught up before the marquee clash.

Tendulkar and Muralidaran have faced one another numerous times across formats, including in the IPL, which started in 2008. The former Sri Lankan spin wizard started his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings and last played in 2014. Meanwhile, Tendulkar last featured in the cash-rich league in 2013.

Mumbai Indians must win against SRH to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs:

The five-time champions face a do-or-die clash against the Orange Brigade, who are out of contention. They are currently sixth in the points table with seven wins and six losses in the competition. They lost their previous match, falling agonisingly short by five runs in pursuit of 178.

After winning the toss, MI captain Rohit Sharma said he expects the pitch to get better in the second half and announced two changes to the side.

"We are going to chase. Just an afternoon game and we are comfortable doing that. Whatever the pitch has to offer will offer in the first half. As the sun sets, it should be getting better to bat. Yeah, we have a couple of changes. Shokeen goes away and Kumar Kartikeya comes in."

With Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) having a better chance of qualifying due to Mumbai's negative net run-rate of -0.128, Rohit Sharma and co. must beat the SunRisers and hope Gujarat Titans also defeat RCB.