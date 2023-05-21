 Watch: Sachin Tendulkar and Muthiah Muralidaran catch up before MI-SRH IPL 2023 clash
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWatch: Sachin Tendulkar and Muthiah Muralidaran catch up before MI-SRH IPL 2023 clash

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar and Muthiah Muralidaran catch up before MI-SRH IPL 2023 clash

Former legends Sachin Tendulkar and Muthiah Muralidaran were seen having a conversation ahead of MI-SRH IPL 2023 clash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Tendulkar and Muthiah Muralidaran catch up. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Ahead of the crucial IPL 2023 contest between the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad, two legends were captured in a clip having a conversation. Mumbai Indians' mentor Sachin Tendulkar and SRH's spin-bowling coach Muthiah Muralidaran caught up before the marquee clash.

Read Also
Watch: Arjun Tendulkar engages in an arm-wrestling contest during Mumbai Indians' gym session
article-image

Tendulkar and Muralidaran have faced one another numerous times across formats, including in the IPL, which started in 2008. The former Sri Lankan spin wizard started his IPL career with the Chennai Super Kings and last played in 2014. Meanwhile, Tendulkar last featured in the cash-rich league in 2013.

Mumbai Indians must win against SRH to qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs:

The five-time champions face a do-or-die clash against the Orange Brigade, who are out of contention. They are currently sixth in the points table with seven wins and six losses in the competition. They lost their previous match, falling agonisingly short by five runs in pursuit of 178.

After winning the toss, MI captain Rohit Sharma said he expects the pitch to get better in the second half and announced two changes to the side.

"We are going to chase. Just an afternoon game and we are comfortable doing that. Whatever the pitch has to offer will offer in the first half. As the sun sets, it should be getting better to bat. Yeah, we have a couple of changes. Shokeen goes away and Kumar Kartikeya comes in."

With Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) having a better chance of qualifying due to Mumbai's negative net run-rate of -0.128, Rohit Sharma and co. must beat the SunRisers and hope Gujarat Titans also defeat RCB.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He is playing five more years': Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni's IPL future

'He is playing five more years': Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni's IPL future

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar and Muthiah Muralidaran catch up before MI-SRH IPL 2023 clash

Watch: Sachin Tendulkar and Muthiah Muralidaran catch up before MI-SRH IPL 2023 clash

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Vivrant Sharma falls for 69, Hyderabad lose 1st wicket...

MI vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Score & Top Moments: Vivrant Sharma falls for 69, Hyderabad lose 1st wicket...

WATCH: Fan gifts MS Dhoni miniature model of Chennai Super Kings fortress Chepauk Stadium

WATCH: Fan gifts MS Dhoni miniature model of Chennai Super Kings fortress Chepauk Stadium

'His numbers are frightening in the chase': Kevin Pietersen on Rinku Singh

'His numbers are frightening in the chase': Kevin Pietersen on Rinku Singh