Watch: Prithvi Shaw's flop show continues as Anuj Rawat runs out DC Impact Player

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw in the very first over of their run chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 06:24 PM IST
article-image
This was Prithvi Shaw's fourth failure in succession and second duck in IPL 2023 | BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw's poor run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 continued on Saturday as the Impact Player was run out for a duck by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Anuj Rawat.

DC lost Shaw in the very first over as he played the ball towards the cover-point region and immediately took off for a single.

David Warner responded at the non-striker's end and Shaw was half-way down the pitch when Rawat dived to his right, picked up the ball, got up and quickly threw it at the stumps in one motion.

article-image

The ball hit the stumps direct with Shaw a few inches short of the crease. This was his fourth failure in succession and second duck in IPL 2023.

Shaw has scores of 0, 15, 0, 7 and 12 so far this season.

The wicket came after Delhi Capitals restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174 for 6 in 20 overs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 50 Mahipal Lomror (26) and Glenn Maxwell (24) played cameos for the home team.

Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav bagged a couple of wickets for DC while Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel took one each.

article-image

