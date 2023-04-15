Watch: Prithvi Shaw's flop show continues as Anuj Rawat runs out DC Impact Player

This was Prithvi Shaw's fourth failure in succession and second duck in IPL 2023 | BCCI/IPL

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw's poor run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 continued on Saturday as the Impact Player was run out for a duck by Royal Challengers Bangalore's Anuj Rawat.

DC lost Shaw in the very first over as he played the ball towards the cover-point region and immediately took off for a single.

David Warner responded at the non-striker's end and Shaw was half-way down the pitch when Rawat dived to his right, picked up the ball, got up and quickly threw it at the stumps in one motion.

The ball hit the stumps direct with Shaw a few inches short of the crease. This was his fourth failure in succession and second duck in IPL 2023.

Shaw has scores of 0, 15, 0, 7 and 12 so far this season.

The wicket came after Delhi Capitals restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174 for 6 in 20 overs at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Virat Kohli top-scored with 50 Mahipal Lomror (26) and Glenn Maxwell (24) played cameos for the home team.

Mitchell Marsh and Kuldeep Yadav bagged a couple of wickets for DC while Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel took one each.