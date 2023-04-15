 RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score, Highlights & Top Moments: Virat Kohli bring up half century in 33 balls, RCB look to build on decent start
RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score, Highlights & Top Moments: Virat Kohli bring up half century in 33 balls, RCB look to build on decent start
Live Updates

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Score, Highlights & Top Moments: Virat Kohli bring up half century in 33 balls, RCB look to build on decent start

RCB vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals follow the live score and latest updates of Today's IPL Match scorecard.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Mitchell Marsh, Yash Dhull, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel(w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

15 April 2023 04:12 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

15 April 2023 04:12 PM IST

Faf du Plessis: Would have done the same. Hopefully it will turn in the second innings. This stays a good wicket generally. Will be important for me and Virat to assess the conditions early. It's difficult to defend in death overs. We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit. You got to pick your best batters and bowlers. Hasaranga comes in for Willey.

15 April 2023 04:12 PM IST

David Warner: We are going to bowl first. The ground looks incredible, credit to the staff here. It's about getting one win, the momentum follows from there. We don't want to lose wickets in the powerplay. We have change. Marsh comes in for Powell.

15 April 2023 04:12 PM IST

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field

15 April 2023 02:53 PM IST

Welcome to The Free Press Journal Live Blog for the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. 

