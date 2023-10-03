 WATCH: Parul Chaudhary Overtakes Japanese Racer In Final 10 Seconds To Win Historic Asian Games Gold
Parul Chaudhary produced a sudden burst of speed in the final 10 seconds to race past her Japanese opponent and cross the finish line in first place.

Rohan SenUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 06:40 PM IST
article-image

In an awe-inspiring display of determination and speed, Parul Chaudhary, representing India, achieved an extraordinary feat at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, by securing the gold medal in the women's 5000-meter race.

During the final lap of the race, Chaudhary found herself trailing in the second position, with a considerable gap separating her from Japan's Ririka Hironaka. However, in a remarkable burst of energy in the last few meters, Chaudhary surged ahead to make history for India.

With just 10 seconds left in the race, Chaudhary unleashed a sudden burst of speed, overtaking Ririka and crossing the finish line in first place.

article-image

A Golden Achievement

Parul Chaudhary completed the race with a remarkable time of 15:14.75, narrowly beating Ririka's 15:15.34, and leaving Kazakhstan's Caroline Chepkoech KipKirui (15:23.12) trailing behind.

Her fellow countrywoman, Ankita, secured the fifth position with a time of 15:33.03.

This victory marked Chaudhary's second medal at the Asian Games, following her silver in the women's 3,000-meter steeplechase event.

article-image

India's Medal Count Rises

Parul Chaudhary's exceptional triumph contributed to India's medal count, bringing the nation's total to 14 gold medals and 64 medals overall.

While China maintained its leading position with 285 medals, India stood strong in fourth place behind Japan (127) and South Korea (137).

In other track events, India continued to shine as Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath secured a silver medal in the men's 800-meter race with a timing of 1:48.43, while Vithya Ramraj claimed a bronze medal in the women's 400-meter hurdles with a timing of 55.68 seconds.

article-image
