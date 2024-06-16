'Kya Kar Raha Hai': Shaheen Afridi Scolds Abbas Afridi Despite Latter's Sensational Effort To Save Boundary In PAK vs IRE T20 WC 2024 Match; Video

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Abbas Afridi. | (Credits: Twitter)

Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi was inexplicably upset with Abbas Afridi despite a tremendous effort to save a boundary in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland at Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday. In the video surfaced on social media, the left-arm pacer scolded his teammate, questioning his effort.

The incident occurred in the 5th over of the innings as George Dockrell drove down the ground and Abbas Afridi pulled the ball back in just when it was about to touch the boundary rope. The Irishmen still took 3 runs and Shaheen yelled at the youngster after he threw the ball back in.

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Imad Wasim take 3 wickets each to keep Ireland to 106:

Meanwhile, Pakistan's bowlers backed Babar Azam's decision to field first in Florida. Shaheen hardly gave the Irishmen any breathing space in the powerplay as he picked up 3 wickets with the new ball. While Shaheen picked up figures of 4-0-22-3, Imad Wasim finished was the pick of the bowlers with 4-0-8-3.

Only 4 Ireland batters reached double-figures in George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair and George Dockrell. Delany top-scored with 31 as they dragged themselves to 106-9 in 20 overs. Both Ireland and Pakistan are out of this year's T20 World Cup, but will want to finish the tournament on a high. While Pakistan have a win in the tournament against Canada, Ireland are yet to get off the mark.