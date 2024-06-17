BAN vs NEP, T20 WC 2024: Tanzim Shakib Hasan & Mustafizur Rahman Help Bangladesh Advance To Super 8 With Win Over Nepal

Bangladesh have officially qualified for the Super 8 of the T20 World Cup 2024 with 21-run win over Nepal in the Group D match at the Arnos Vale Ground in St.Vincent on Monday, June 17.

After being bundled out for a mere 106 in 19.3 overs, Bangladesh managed to defend their total by dismissing Nepal for just 85 runs in 19.2 overs. Tanzim Shakib Hasan led the bowling attack as he picked four wickets while conceding just 7 with an economy rate of 1.80 in four overs.

Mustafizur Rahman too contributed significantly to Bangladesh's bowling as he registered the figures of 3/7 with an economy rate of 1.80 in four overs.

(more to come).