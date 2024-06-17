Video: Nepal Fan Jumps Into Stadium's Pool For Wicket Celebration During T20 WC 2024 Match vs Bangladesh

Nepal Fan jumps into stadium's pool to celebrate the team's wicket | Credits: ICC Instagram

A Nepal cricket fan enthusiastically celebrated the team's wicket by jumping into the pool during the T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match against Bangladesh at the Arnos Vale Ground in St.Vincent on Monday, June 17.

After opting to bowl first by skipper Rohit Paudel, Nepal triggered an early collapse in Bangladesh, reducing the opponent to 30/4 in 5.2 overs. The Nepal fans at the stadium were ecstatic and went berserk over the team's early breakthroughs. However, one of the Nepal fans took their celebration to the next level.

The joyous celebration of a Nepal fan took place when skipper Rohit Paudel dismissed Bangladesh's middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy to leave the opponent reeling with 4 wickets and 30 runs on the board. As soon as Paudel picked a wicket, Nepal kept the country's flag and jumped into the pool to celebrate the wicket. The video of the same was shared by ICC on its Instagram.

After Towhit Hridoy's wicket, Bangladesh continued to suffer from batting collapse as they lost four wickets in Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hassan, Tanzim Hasan Shakib and Jaker Ali for just 45 runs and they were at 75/8 in 15.3 overs. Then, Rishad Hossain hit a four and a six before he was dismissed at 88/9.

Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman shared a 16-run stand for the 10th wicket to take Bangladesh's past 100-run mark before the side was bundled out for a mere 106 in 19.3 overs with the dismissal of Ahmed. None of the Bangladesh batters scored 20 runs as the highest score was 17 by Shakib Al Hassan.

For Nepal, the collective bowling effort was display as four bowlers, including skipper Rohit Paudel, Sompal Kami, Dipendra Singh Airee and Sandeep Lamichhane picked two wickets each.

Bangladesh to defend 106 runs to qualify for Super 8

Bangladesh will look to defend their mere total of 106 in order to edge out Netherlands in Group D in order to make it to the Super stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side are currently at the second spot in Group D with two wins and a loss in three matches. South Africaa are the only team to qualify for the second round from their group stage, Proteas were the first team to make it to the Super 8 stage of the tournament.

If Bangladesh lose to Nepal and Netherlands defeat Sri Lanka in their final group stage fixtures, then Bangladesh's qualification for the Super 8 stage will be based on net run rate (NRR).

In the last edition of the T20 World Cup, Bangladesh were knocked of the tournament after finishing 5th in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage.