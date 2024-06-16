'Sad To See Pakistan Get Eliminated': Ex-Bangladesh Skipper Tamim Iqbal On Babar Azam & Co's Early Exit From T20 WC 2024

Tamim Iqbal and Pakistan team at the T20 World Cup 2024 | Credits: Twitter

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal expressed his unhappiness over Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup 2024. The Men in Green have been officially knocked out of the tournament after the USA secured Super 8 following their Group A match against Ireland was washed out due to rain in Florida.

Pakistan's chances for Super 8 qualification were hanging in balance after suffering two consecutive defeats against the co-hosts USA and India. Though the Babar Azam-led side managed to bounce back with a win against Canada, their chances of qualifying for next the round looked very slim.

With the USA officially securing Super 8 after India from Group A, Pakistan will exit from the tournament in the group stage.

Taking to his X handle (formerly Twitter), Tamim Iqbal hopes that Pakistan will make a comeback stronger in the next edition of the T20 World Cup while suggesting that having Shahid Afridi in the setup will help the team to regain its competitive edge.

"Feel sad to see Pakistan get eliminated from T20 WC. Hope they come well next time and have seniors like @SAfridiOfficial to show the way." Former Bangladesh skipper wrote on X.

Feel sad to see Pakistan get eliminated from T20 WC. Hope they come well next time and have seniors like @SAfridiOfficial to show the way. — Tamim Iqbal Khan (@TamimOfficial28) June 16, 2024

Pakistan will end their campaign after playing final group stage fixture against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Florida's Lauderhill on Sunday, June 16.

Pakistan reached the final of the T20 World Cup 2022, but lost to the 2nd time champions England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Men in Green were the champions of the 2009 edition of the tournament, since then they failed to get hold of the coveted trophy. They reached the semifinal in 2010, 2012 and 2021, but failed to go beyond that stage.

The ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 is the first time Pakistan failed to go beyond the group stage of the tournament.