'I Let Pakistan Down': Imad Wasim Regrets His Slow Innings Against India In T20 WC 2024 Clash In New York; VIDEO

Imad Wasim | Credits: Twitter

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim feels regret for not stepping up for the team in their narrow 6-run defeat against arch-rivals Team India in the T20 World Cup 2024 Group A clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

Despite bundling Team India for a mere 119 in 19 overs, Pakistan couldn't chase down the 120-run target despite being in a winning position. The Men in Green were at 72/2 in 12 overs, but batting collapsed resulted in their loss as they restricted to 113/7 in 20 overs by India bowling attack.

Imad Wasim walked out to bat at no.5 but failed to step up for the team as he played a slow innings of 15 off 23 balls. He was dismissed in the final over when Pakistan required 18 runs to win, Naseem displayed his valiant effort but in vain as the side fell 7-run short of achieving the target.

Imad Wasim takes full responsibility of Pakistan's defeat

Speaking at the press conference ahead of his Pakistan's final group stage fixture against Ireland, Imad Wasim admitted that he let the team down as he couldn't finish off the match. The all-rounder added that he couldn't execute as per his planning.

"The wicket was tough to bat on. I let the team down because usually when I go in these situations, I stay very calm and finish the job." Imad said.

"Finishing this chase was my job which I couldn't do, and I regret it. But this is life, sometimes you make mistakes. I believe my planning was right but the execution wasn't good." he added.