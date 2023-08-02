 WATCH: Pakistan's Men's Hockey Team Arrive In Chennai Ahead Of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsWATCH: Pakistan's Men's Hockey Team Arrive In Chennai Ahead Of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023

WATCH: Pakistan's Men's Hockey Team Arrive In Chennai Ahead Of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023

Pakistan's men's hockey team has landed in Chennai ahead of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 12:52 PM IST
article-image
Pakistan men's hockey team. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The Pakistan men's hockey team has arrived in Chennai on Tuesday ahead of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023, starting on August 3rd and continuing till the 12th. The arrival of both Pakistan and China to India engrossed the fans, with the former coming via the Attari-Wagah Border and taking a flight to Chennai from Bengaluru.

Read Also
Dhanraj Pillay Birthday Special: Five Little Know Facts About India's Hockey Great
article-image

Pakistan are arguably one of the of the toughest competitors, having won the title thrice, making them the most successful side alongside India. Hence, the neighbouring action will aim to lift the trophy for the 4th time and will compete against hosts India, Korea, China, Malaysia and Japan.

Speaking about their preparations, coach Sheikh Shahnaz underlined that they relish playing in India, given it adds to the pressure, prompting quality players to step up. As quoted by ANI News, Shahnaz stated:

"We are always excited to play in India and it definitely adds to the pressure, but good quality players know how to perform and deliver under pressure; hence, we are hopeful of a good show on and off the field."

Read Also
Bhopal: 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023
article-image

Pakistan captain hopeful of familiarity in the tournament:

Meanwhile Pakistan skipper Umar Bhutta stated that they will try to draw knowledge from the junior team, who have played in India and underlined the need to get accustomed to the conditions. Bhutta said:

Many of the young players in our team recently played in the Junior Asia Cup. So, for them, this tournament will be familiar to a certain extent and they won't find it very difficult to get accustomed to the conditions here and play in such high-level tournaments as I think a sportsman is habitual to soak pressure and perform in crunch situations."

The Men in Green will open their campaign against Malaysia on August 3rd.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs WI: Milestones Galore As Team India Register Their Biggest Away ODI Win Against West Indies

IND vs WI: Milestones Galore As Team India Register Their Biggest Away ODI Win Against West Indies

WATCH: Pakistan's Men's Hockey Team Arrive In Chennai Ahead Of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023

WATCH: Pakistan's Men's Hockey Team Arrive In Chennai Ahead Of Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2023

'Time For West Indies Cricket To Take Note': Hardik Pandya Slams Hosts For Not Making Basic...

'Time For West Indies Cricket To Take Note': Hardik Pandya Slams Hosts For Not Making Basic...

WI vs IND, 3rd ODI: West Indies Collapse To 151 As Team India Register Record Victory And Clinch...

WI vs IND, 3rd ODI: West Indies Collapse To 151 As Team India Register Record Victory And Clinch...

'Bass Karo BCCI': Fans Slam Team India For Resting Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Again In 3rd ODI vs WI

'Bass Karo BCCI': Fans Slam Team India For Resting Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma Again In 3rd ODI vs WI