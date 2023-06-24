 Bhopal: 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023

Bhopal: 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023

Before reaching final, Madhya Pradesh team defeated teams of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 24, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Junior Men's Hockey won the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 on Thursday night. Hockey Madhya Pradesh won the championhip defeating Hockey Chandigarh in the final played at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Odisha.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Chandigarh 4-2 in the final. The goal scorers for Hockey Madhya Pradesh were Shreyas Dhupe (17, 46), Mohd Konain Dad (25), and Ali Ahmad (52). Sumit (9) and Surinder Singh (31) scored for Hockey Chandigarh. Before reaching final, Madhya Pradesh team defeated teams of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

"The goal was to perform well at national championship. We worked on our structure and putting pressure on opponents and I believe that helped. I believe the title was decided based on performance and luck of team on the day," said Hockey Madhya Pradesh coach Mangal Vaid.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kamal Nath's 'Corruption-Free Image' Forced BJP To Circulate His 'Most Wanted Scamster'...
article-image
Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Entry At Railway Station To Be Restricted From June 24

Bhopal: Entry At Railway Station To Be Restricted From June 24

Bhopal: City Swimmers Qualify For Senior Nat’l Swimming Competition

Bhopal: City Swimmers Qualify For Senior Nat’l Swimming Competition

Bhopal: Long-Standing Cataracts Push Class 8 Student To Hang Self

Bhopal: Long-Standing Cataracts Push Class 8 Student To Hang Self

Bhopal: Top State Shooters To Aim For World Championships, Asian Games Berths

Bhopal: Top State Shooters To Aim For World Championships, Asian Games Berths

Bhopal: 105 Road Rage Cases In Over A Month, Busy Areas Vulnerable

Bhopal: 105 Road Rage Cases In Over A Month, Busy Areas Vulnerable