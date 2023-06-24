Bhopal: 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Junior Men's Hockey won the 13th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2023 on Thursday night. Hockey Madhya Pradesh won the championhip defeating Hockey Chandigarh in the final played at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Odisha.

Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Chandigarh 4-2 in the final. The goal scorers for Hockey Madhya Pradesh were Shreyas Dhupe (17, 46), Mohd Konain Dad (25), and Ali Ahmad (52). Sumit (9) and Surinder Singh (31) scored for Hockey Chandigarh. Before reaching final, Madhya Pradesh team defeated teams of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Kerala.

"The goal was to perform well at national championship. We worked on our structure and putting pressure on opponents and I believe that helped. I believe the title was decided based on performance and luck of team on the day," said Hockey Madhya Pradesh coach Mangal Vaid.