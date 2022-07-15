Dhanraj Pillay Birthday Special: Five little know facts about India's hockey great

Former India hockey captain Dhanraj Pillay | File Image

Dhanraj Pillay, who turns 54 (born on July 16, 1968), is one of the best hockey players India has produced.

Dhanraj, who made his international debut in 1989, carved a career that spanned 15 long years. During that period, he captained India to a glorious resurgence amidst mediocrity.

Here are a few little know facts about the hockey star

His first stint with hockey

Dhanraj, who hails from a humble family in Khadki, Pune, started playing hockey with broken sticks. He initially played hockey for the Ordinance Factory staff colony where his father used to be a groundsman.

Unique feat to his name

Dhanraj is the only Indian to have played in four Olympics, four World Cups, four Champions Trophy and four Asian Games. He led India to title wins in the 1998 Asian Games and the 2003 Hockey Asia Cup, raising the standard of Indian hockey.

Captain's confession

During a tense situation just ahead of the tie-breaker in the finals of the Asian Cup, Dhanraj withdraw himself as he was not uncomfortable. In the same game, India goalkeeper, Ashish Ballal was dropped after a woeful first half. However, Dhanraj walked up to him and asked the goalie to take the position under the woodwork for the penalty strokes.

Ballal made crucial saves and propelled India to glory. Dhanraj later walked up to him and said, “Ab to maaf kiya na tune?” (Hope you have forgiven me now?)”. It was regarding an incident where the captain played a crucial role in dropping Ashish from the 1996 Atlanta Olympics squad.

Enmity with teammates

Dhanraj and teammate Baljit Singh Dhillon were the backbones of India’s midfield. However, off the field, they were always at loggerheads with each other. Once during a match, things took an ugly turn and the duo got involved in a fistfight leaving fans and teammates in shock.

Mumbai move

According to various reports, Dhanraj moved to Mumbai at the behest of his brother. However, the fact is he ended up leaving Khadki after getting in a fight. Afraid that he might be nabbed by the police, he moved to Mumbai to stay with his brother.