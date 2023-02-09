Watch: Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan gets married to Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter Malika

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan got married to former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter Malika in a star-studded wedding ceremony on Thursday.

Shadab and Malika's 'Nikaah' took place last month and the wedding reception happened today. The leg-spinner's house was dekked up with lights and decorations before the wedding.

Khan follows the league of other Pakistani cricketers namely Haris Rauf, Shaan Masood, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who announced their marriage previously.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali's wife Samyah Khan shared multiple pictures and videos from Shadab's mehendi and wedding ceremony which are going viral on social media.

Shadab's wedding was attended by most of his Pakistan teammates, top officials of the PCB and selection committee.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shadab had announced his wedding with Malika last month after their Nikaah.

Shadab appealed to his fans to give him and his family privacy in this moment. "I wanted to keep my family life seperate, my family has also opted to stay out of public light. My wife has asked for the same. She wants her life to be private", Shadab wrote in his post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shadab has impressed with his fine performances both with the ball and with the bat. The star all-rounder last featured in a Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)