Watch: Pakistan leg-spinner Shadab Khan gets married to Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter Malika

Shadab Khan and Malika Saqlain's 'Nikaah' took place last month and the wedding reception happened today.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 05:41 PM IST
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan got married to former spinner Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter Malika in a star-studded wedding ceremony on Thursday.

Shadab and Malika's 'Nikaah' took place last month and the wedding reception happened today. The leg-spinner's house was dekked up with lights and decorations before the wedding.

Khan follows the league of other Pakistani cricketers namely Haris Rauf, Shaan Masood, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who announced their marriage previously.

Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali's wife Samyah Khan shared multiple pictures and videos from Shadab's mehendi and wedding ceremony which are going viral on social media.

Shadab's wedding was attended by most of his Pakistan teammates, top officials of the PCB and selection committee.

Shadab had announced his wedding with Malika last month after their Nikaah.

Shadab appealed to his fans to give him and his family privacy in this moment. "I wanted to keep my family life seperate, my family has also opted to stay out of public light. My wife has asked for the same. She wants her life to be private", Shadab wrote in his post.

Shadab has impressed with his fine performances both with the ball and with the bat. The star all-rounder last featured in a Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes.

