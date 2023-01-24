Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan announces 'nikkah' with Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took to social media to confirm his ‘nikkah’ with the daughter of former Pakistan cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq on Monday, January 23. The duo tied the knot in an intimate nikkah ceremony with close family and friends. The duo updated his fans with a post on Twitter however, did not reveal the name of his wife.

Shadab appealed to his fans to give him and his family privacy in this moment. "I wanted to keep my family life seperate, my family has also opted to stay out of public light. My wife has asked for the same. She wants her life to be private", Shadab wrote in his post.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The all-rounder has impressed with his fine performances both with the ball and with the bat. The star all-rounder last featured in a Big Bash League (BBL) clash between Sydney Thunder and Hobart Hurricanes.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)