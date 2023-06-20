WATCH: Ollie Robinson Sledges Usman Khawaja Again After 'F***ing Pr**k' Send-Off At Edgbaston

Ollie Robinson and Usman Khawaja having a verbal war. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston on the line, Ollie Robinson and Usman Khawaja exchanged some words on day five of the contest. The fight between the two emanated when Robinson sledged the left-handed opening batter after dismissing him in the first innings. Robinson had let out a few cuss words after rearranging Khawaja's stumps.

The incident happened on day five after the end of an over as Robinson and Anderson were walking together, while Khawaja was walking alongside Travis Head. With the two countries' players having a go at each other, Anderson had to step in and stop the fight from escalating any further.

This happened two days after Robinson first had a go at Khawaja after dismissing him on Day 3 of the Test match.

Robinson was heard on the stump mic, calling Khawaja a "fu***ng p***k" during his wicket celebration as the batter departed after scoring 141 runs in Australia's first innings total of 386.

After the third day's play, Robinson justified his fiery send-off to Khawaja, saying that Australians have done it a lot in the past, citing the example of their former captain Ricky Ponting.

Later, former Aussie keeper-batter Ian Healy claimed that the 29-year-old needed to be fined for his actions.

Usman Khawaja keeps Australia in track of a tricky run-chase:

Khawaja, who scored a pristine 141 in the first innings, is proving to be a thorn in England's way yet again. The southpaw has passed 50 and would need to go deep if the visitors are to get past England's target of 281, set up after being bowled out for 273 on day four.

Khawaja walked into day five unbeaten at 34 after Stuart Broad nipped out Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith to dent Australia's run-chase significantly. Ollie Robinson had earlier sent back David Warner for 36 to break a 61-run opening partnership.