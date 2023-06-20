ENG vs AUS: Usman Khawaja Becomes Third Cricketer To Bat On All 5 Days Of An Ashes Test

Australia opener Usman Khawaja on Tuesday joined an elite group of cricketers when he came out to bat on the final day of the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Khawaja became only the third cricketer in Ashes history to bat on all five days of a Test match after Australia resumed their run chase of 281 on Day 5.

Before Khawaja, England's Geoff Boycott (1977) and Rory Burns (2019) had achieved the feat in The Ashes when they batted on all five days at Trent Bridge and Edgbaston, respectively.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Khawaja is the first Australian to bat on all five days of an Ashes match but second in terms of achieving the feat overall in Test cricket after Kim Hughes (1980).

Khawaja has been the backbone of the Aussie batting lineup and will once again be the key player for them as they go after the remaining 174 runs within the time remaining on Day 5.

Just 67 overs are remaining on the final day as rain delayed the start by almost three hours in Birmingham.

Khawaja resumed his knock on 34* along with Scott Boland on 13*. Australia had managed 107 for 3 by stumps on Day 4 after Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson removed the top-three in quick succession in the final session.

Khawaja, Warner start strong

The Aussies made a strong start through Khawaja and David Warner but were pegged back by Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson in the final stages of the day's play.

Australia reached 107 for 3 in 30 overs with Khawaja on 34* and nightwatchman Scott Boland batting on 13. Broad picked up the big wickets of Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6) after Robinson drew first blood by sending back Warner for 36.