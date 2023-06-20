 'Could Have Left But Did It Openly': Brad Hogg's Responds To ICC Fine On Moeen Ali
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Could Have Left But Did It Openly': Brad Hogg's Responds To ICC Fine On Moeen Ali

'Could Have Left But Did It Openly': Brad Hogg's Responds To ICC Fine On Moeen Ali

Brad Hogg questioned ICC's 25% match fee fine on Moeen Ali, who had breached their Code of Conduct in the ongoing Ashes opener.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
article-image

During the ongoing Ashes opener at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Moeen Ali managed to attract significant attention, although not for positive reasons. The all-rounder has been found guilty of violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the second day of the match, leading to a 25% fine on his match fees imposed by the ICC.

Read Also
Joe Root Sets New Milestone, Surpasses Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar With This Unique Record
article-image

Unintentional breach of ICC code

The incident occurred in the 89th over of Australia's first innings on the second day, when Moeen was observed applying a drying agent to his bowling hand while fielding at the boundary line. It was later revealed that he was using the agent to treat a blister.

As a consequence of his actions, the experienced player breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which pertains to exhibiting behavior that goes against the spirit of the game. Additionally, he has been given one demerit point, which has been added to his disciplinary record due to the violation of Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct.

Taking to Twitter, former Aussie spinner Brad Hogg revealed that he felt the fine was an 'overspin' on the issue. "25 per cent fine for this is a bit of 'overspin' on the issue when you know Moeen was not using it for any other purpose than to prevent his blister getting worse! He could have left the ground repeatedly disguising the spray but did it openly. Fair play given the finger! #Ashes2023," he wrote.

Read Also
Ashes 2023: Ian Healy Feels Ollie Robinson Deserved A Fine For His Fiery Send-Off To Usman Khawaja...
article-image
Read Also
ENG vs AUS 1st Test, Ashes 2023: Khawaja Key After Lyon & Cummins's Heroics, Australia Need 174 With...
article-image

Without the need for a formal hearing, the 36-year-old cricketer, Moeen Ali, has accepted the penalty by Andy Pycroft, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. The match referee concluded that the drying agent was solely applied to Moeen's finger and was not utilized as an artificial substance on the ball. The charge against him was filed by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Marais Erasmus, with support from third umpire Chris Gaffaney and fourth umpire Mike Burns.

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Who is Zaka Ashraf? The Incoming PCB Chairman Who Had A Long Standing Feud With Najam Sethi

Who is Zaka Ashraf? The Incoming PCB Chairman Who Had A Long Standing Feud With Najam Sethi

Joe Root Sets New Milestone, Surpasses Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar With This Unique Record

Joe Root Sets New Milestone, Surpasses Virat Kohli & Sachin Tendulkar With This Unique Record

Pakistan Football Team Get Visa For SAFF Football Championship In India

Pakistan Football Team Get Visa For SAFF Football Championship In India

Zaka Ashraf Set To Be New PCB Chairman After Najam Sethi Pulls Out Of Race To Retain Role

Zaka Ashraf Set To Be New PCB Chairman After Najam Sethi Pulls Out Of Race To Retain Role

Marcus Rashford Close To Agreeing New Bumper Contract At Manchester United Amid PSG Links

Marcus Rashford Close To Agreeing New Bumper Contract At Manchester United Amid PSG Links