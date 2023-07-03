WATCH: Novak Djokovic Wins Hearts With His Kind Gesture, Gifts Signed Cap To Wheelchair-Bound Fan

Defending champion Novak Djokovic was in his full elements on Monday as he started his Wimbledon 2023 campaign with a comfortable victory over Argentine Pedro Cachin.

The second-seeded Serbian legend defeated Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 in the first round of The Championships to extend his unbeaten streak at the Wimbledon Centre Court to 40.

Djokovic hasn't lost on this court since his 2013 Wimbledon final defeat against Andy Murray.

Djokovic received a thunderous applause when he came on court before the match and got an even bigger reception after he won the match.

But it was his gesture towards a young fan after the game which caught everyone's attention.

Djokovic took some time out to meet a young female fan on wheelchair and even gifted a signed cap to her. The entire moment was captured by another fan and posted on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Nick Kyrgios Pulls Out Of Wimbledon On Eve Of Grand Slam Event, Cites Wrist Injury

Even during the match, Djokovic, who is known for his hilarious antics on the court, was in a great mood as he tried to help the officials dry up the grass during a rain break.

Djokovic brought out his white towel and pretended to dry the grass with it in a hilarious video.

After claiming the opening set, a one-hour, 29-minute rain delay, during which Djokovic helped ground staff dry Centre Court with a towel, only appeared to galvanise the Serbian further.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic Beats Pedro Cachin To Extend Unbeaten Streak On Centre Court To 40

Djokovic's amazing Grand Slam numbers

This was Djokovic's 66th consecutive win in an opening match at a major, breaking a tie with Roger Federer for the longest streak among men since the Open Era began in 1968.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion hasn't lost an opening match at a major since the 2006 Australian Open.

It was also Djokovic’s 29th consecutive tour-level win on grass. The 36-year-old seeks to equal Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles this fortnight in London, where he can also displace Carlos Alcaraz as No. 1 in the ATP Rankings by lifting the trophy.