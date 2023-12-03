 Watch: MS Dhoni Takes His Love For Animals To Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Seen Feeding Horses
In a video that went viral on social media, MS Dhoni was seen feeding horses in Mahalaxmi race course.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 03, 2023, 05:29 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni feeds horses. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni is arguably one of the best cricketers produced by the country and has left a long-lasting legacy across formats in his 15-year career. However, he equally possess love for pets as a video went viral of the retired cricketer petting a horse at the Mahalaxmi Race Course on Sunday.

Wearing a pink T-shirt, Dhoni was spotted enjoying vacation with his dear friends away from the cricketing spotlight. It's worth noting that the former keeper-batter already has several pets. The 42-year-old has Shetland Pony, a black stallion, which is named Chetak, followed by a collection of dogs, including a Belgian Malinois, White Huskies, and a Dutch Shepherd.

MS Dhoni to mark his return in IPL 2024 amid retirement rumours:

Meanwhile, the Ranchi-born cricketer will also gear up for another IPL season despite widespread rumours that he is unlikely to play another edition due to his struggles with the knee. After Chennai Super Kings' win in IPL 2023 final, Dhoni stated:

"If you circumstantially see, it's the best time to announce the retirement. The easy thing for me to say is thank you and retire. But the hard thing to do is to work hard for nine months and try to play one more IPL season. The body has to hold up. But the amount of love I have received from CSK fans, it would be a gift for them to play one more season. The way they've shown their love and emotion, it's something I need to do for them."

IPL 2024 is expected to commence in the 2nd or 3rd week of March.

