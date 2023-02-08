WATCH: MS Dhoni learns to plough the land at his Ranchi farm while driving a tractor in viral video

Admin

Former India cricketer MS Dhoni has learnt something new off the field, even as he prepares for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League.

Dhoni tried his hand at ploughing at his lavish farmhouse in Ranchi. The former India skipper rarely posts anything on his social media accounts but when he does, it becomes viral.

Dhoni's latest video shows him driving a tractor to plough in the farm, and he's aced even that.

MSD loves to grow fruits and vegetables at his farm and has in the past given glimpses of it as well.

He had posted about the strawberries growing in the farm 108 weeks back.

Dhoni gearing up for IPL 2023

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2019, is also gearing up for the upcoming IPL 2023 where he will return to lead Chennai Super Kings.

Videos and pictures of Dhoni practising at the Ranchi stadium have been regularly doing the rounds. He even met the Indian cricket team when they played New Zealand in a T20I in the city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Last year, CSK endured their worst season and couldn't even make it to the playoffs for the first time in IPL history.

The men in yellow will look to bounce back under Dhoni this season and try to clinch their fifth IPL title to go level with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

Read Also WATCH: MS Dhoni smashes massive hits in practice ahead of IPL 2023

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)