Pervez Musharraf passes away: When the ex-Pak army chief told MS Dhoni, 'Don't have a haircut'; watch video

Former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf (Retd) passed away after a prolonged illness, at a hospital in Dubai on Sunday, at the age of 79, reported Pakistan's Geo News. He was suffering from multi-organ failure.

Musharraf who was an avid cricket lover would often be seen during India-Pakistan games, especially during the home series in Pakistan.

During India's 2006 tour of Pakistan, after registering an impressive win over the hosts, Parvez Musharraf advised MS Dhoni to keep his long golden streaked locks. In his short speech about the Dhoni-starrer side, Musharraf had hailed the Ranchi stalwart as the architect of Team India's victory.

It was a time when Dhoni had just burst on to scene and his unorthodox and power hitting had dazzled cricket fans. Whats also stood out was his unique long golden streaked hair.

“I saw a placard which said ‘Dhoni have a haircut’. If you want to take my opinion, You look good in this haircut. Don’t have a haircut,” Musharraf famously said after India defeated Pakistan in the third One Day International (ODI) of the bilateral series. The memorable interaction between Dhoni and Musharraf is still fondly remembered by fans and followers of the gentlemen's game.

Musharraf's comments came after Dhoni played a match winning knock alongside Yuvraj Singh as the duo powered India to a convincing five wicket win over Inzamamul Haq's team.

Dhoni produced the match-changing knock by scoring 72 in just 46 deliveries. Dhoni was adjudged the Man of the Match for his quick-fire knock

