WATCH: Lionel Messi does 'Hand of God' during Argentina's win over Netherlands

WATCH: Lionel Messi does 'Hand of God' during Argentina's win over Netherlands

Argentina beat the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarter-final penalty shootout and set up a semi-final against Croatia

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
Lionel Messi is the greatest footballer to play for Argentina after the legendary Diego Maradona and the La Albiceleste skipper replicated the infamous act of the World Cup-winning skipper on the field.

No, it's not a goal scoring feat but a act which has divided the football fraternity.

Messi, during the team's win over The Netherlands, was seen handling the ball and fans were quick to compare it with Maradona's 'Hand of God'.

'Hand of God' was a goal scored by Maradona during the Argentina v England quarter finals match of the 1986 FIFA World Cup.

The goal was illegal under association football rules due to Maradona using his hand, but because the referees did not have a clear view of the play.

Messi too was seen handling the ball as he tried to get it past Dutch defender Nathan Ake.

Coming to the match, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two penalties to help Argentina beat the Netherlands in the quarter-final penalty shootout and set up a semi-final against Croatia.

On Friday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the Dutch came back strongly from two goals down to level the scores at the death and take the game into extra time but fell short in the penalty shootout.

