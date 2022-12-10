e-Paper Get App
WATCH: Argentina's Leandro Paredes deliberately kicks ball at Netherlands bench before Virgil Van Dijk takes him down

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two penalties to help Argentina beat the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final penalty shootout and set up a semi-final against Croatia

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 09:14 AM IST
article-image
Argentine’s Leandro Paredes got himself in trouble after kicking the ball at the Netherlands bench during his team's win in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Friday.

The incident occurred when Argentina midfielder, 28, fouled Dutch defender Nathan Ake right in front of the dugouts.

And after tackling the defender, he smashed the ball straight at the Dutch subs as it flew over their heads.

The furious Holland players raced towards Parades.

Dutch skipper Virgil van Dijk also ran across toward and barged Paredes to the ground.

Both Paredes and Van Dijk were booked for their role in the 88th-minute drama.

BBC co-commentator Martin Keown declared: "He's caused a riot there."

Coming to the match goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two penalties to help Argentina beat the Netherlands in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final penalty shootout and set up a semi-final against Croatia.

On Friday at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, the Dutch came back strongly from two goals down to level the scores at the death and take the game into extra time but fell short in the penalty shootout.

article-image

