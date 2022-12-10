FIFA World Cup 2022: Watch Lionel Messi's defence splitting assist to give Argentina the lead

Lionel Messi aiming to lead Argentina to semi finals of the World Cup was the star player once again for Argentina in the first half against Netherlands.

Nabuel Molina gave Argentina the lead in the 35th minute courtesy to a sublime pass by Lionel Messi.

The PSG forward shuffled infield from the right, 40-odd yards from goal, to find an eye-of-the-needle pass between van Dijk and Blind to put Molina through on goal. He controlled the ball neatly on the run and poked the ball past Noppert.

While the finish was clinical, it was the brilliant foresight by Lionel Messi to make the run and create the goal to give Argentina a first half lead.