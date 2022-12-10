e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2022: Watch Lionel Messi's defence splitting assist to give Argentina the lead

FIFA World Cup 2022: Watch Lionel Messi's defence splitting assist to give Argentina the lead

Nabuel Molina gave Argentina the lead in the 35th minute courtesy to a sublime pass by Lionel Messi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 01:44 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Lionel Messi aiming to lead Argentina to semi finals of the World Cup was the star player once again for Argentina in the first half against Netherlands.

Nabuel Molina gave Argentina the lead in the 35th minute courtesy to a sublime pass by Lionel Messi.

The PSG forward shuffled infield from the right, 40-odd yards from goal, to find an eye-of-the-needle pass between van Dijk and Blind to put Molina through on goal. He controlled the ball neatly on the run and poked the ball past Noppert.

While the finish was clinical, it was the brilliant foresight by Lionel Messi to make the run and create the goal to give Argentina a first half lead.

RECENT STORIES

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil coach Tite steps down after losing Croatia on penalties in the...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil coach Tite steps down after losing Croatia on penalties in the...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Watch Lionel Messi's defence splitting assist to give Argentina the lead

FIFA World Cup 2022: Watch Lionel Messi's defence splitting assist to give Argentina the lead

FIFA World Cup 2022: Resilient Croatia win 4-2 on penalties send five time champions Brazil packing

FIFA World Cup 2022: Resilient Croatia win 4-2 on penalties send five time champions Brazil packing

FIFA World Cup 2022: Heartbroken Neymar in tears after samba magic doused by Croatian resilience,...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Heartbroken Neymar in tears after samba magic doused by Croatian resilience,...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil & Croatia fans buzz outside the Al Rayyan stadium ahead of quarter-final...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil & Croatia fans buzz outside the Al Rayyan stadium ahead of quarter-final...