WATCH: IOA Chief PT Usha, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur Unveil India's Ceremonial Dress & Kit For Asian Games 2023

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha and Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur unveiled the ceremonial dress and player kit for the Indian contingent for the Asian Games 2023 in Delhi on Tuesday.

The Asian Games will be held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou from September 23 to October 8.

India will be sending a contingent of 634 athletes to China for the Asian Games, the largest-ever contingent from the country.

In the 2018 edition, 570 athletes across 36 different sports represented the country. India finished 8th with 70 medals, including 16 gold medals.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"For the past few years, India has done exceptionally well in all sports. Today, our sportspersons are bringing laurels to India on the world stage.

"I have full faith that India will do exceptionally well in the medal tally in the upcoming Asian Games also,” Thakur recently said at an event.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will feature 40 sports, 61 disciplines, and 483 events in 54 competition venues. It marks the third occasion China will host the OCA's signature event, following Beijing in 1990 and Guangzhou in 2010.

Read Also Wrestler Vinesh Phogat Pulls Out Of 2023 Asian Games In Hangzhou Due To THIS Reason

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)